JUI-S set to take part in upcoming elections: Haqqani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (S) Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani on Wednesday said that his party was set to participate extensively in the upcoming general election to be held on Feb 8, 2024.

Talking to media, after chairing the provincial Majlis Shura meeting, he said his party plans seat adjustments and electoral alliances with like-minded patriotic and Islamist political parties, sharing the ideologies of islam and Pakistan.

He said the members from all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the meeting and considered Jamiat’s candidates for the upcoming elections.

The forum discussed potential candidates for the party in both national and provincial Constituencies. It was decided that the party would contest elections in Peshawar, Kark, Hangu, Bannu, Karram, Mohmand, Hazara Division, Nowshera, Mardan, and other districts - focusing on NA 30, 31, 32, and PK 80, 81, 82.

The meeting also sanctioned the candidates' Names for Balochistan, Punjab, and Sindh provinces.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Amir Maulana Abdul Wahid Khatib emphasized the continuation of Maulana Samiul Haq Shaheed's mission under the leadership of Maulana Hamidul Haqqani.

He stated that the doors are open to all. In recent weeks, leaders from various political parties have visited Maulana Hamidul Haqqani at his residence in Akora Khattak to discuss the forthcoming political scenario.

The meeting was attended by Jamiat’s Provincial Amir Maulana Abdul Wahid Khatib, Naib Amirs Maulana Sabz Ali Khan Karak, Hafiz Abdul Rafi Hangu, Rahimullah Khan Swat, Maulana Faqir Muhammad Hazarvi from Butgram, Qari Yusuf from Haripur, Maulana Imdadullah, Maulana from Nowshera. Osama Sami, Maulana Khuzima Sami, Maulana Luqmanul Haque, Maulana Amin Haqqani Advocate from Bajaur, Hafiz Rasheed Ahmed from Karram, Maulana Hakeem Khalil Haqqani from Mardan, Maulana Zain-ul-Arifin, Maulana Abdul Sami, Mufti Sher Zameen Haqqani from Mohmand, Mufti Atiqur Rahman from Charsadda, Maulana Muslim from Buner, Maulana from Mardan. Fateh Al Bari Rostami, Maulana Irfan Haqqani Kark and others participated.