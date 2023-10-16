Open Menu

JUI-S To Host 'Services Of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq Shaheed Conference' On Nov 2

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2023 | 06:12 PM

JUI-S to host 'Services of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq Shaheed Conference' on Nov 2

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) is set to organize the ‘Services of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq Shaheed Conference’ on November 2, at Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania, Akora Khattak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) is set to organize the 'Services of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq Shaheed Conference' on November 2, at Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania, Akora Khattak.

The conference would bring together prominent figures, including leaders of JUI-S, distinguished scholars of Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania, as well as passionate and devout Muslims from across the country.

JUI-S Chairman Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani informed this in an exclusive talk with APP on Monday.

He was accompanied with JUI-S Central Secretary-General, Maulana Syed Muhammad Yousuf Shah, and District Amir, Maulana Irfan-ul-Haq Haqqani, along with other members of the Haqqani family.

He informed that the ‘Services of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq Shaheed Conference’ would witness the participation of leaders from religious, political, and business communities, as well as the intellectual and legal fraternity.

In preparation for the conference, Haqqani who is also the Chairman of Difa-e-Pakistan Council, said the JUI-S members and students had already initiated efforts to make the event successful.

He said invitations to the conference had been sent to leaders of all religious and political parties through delegations and postal services.

Haqqani said the conference would highlight the religious, national, academic, and political contributions of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq Shaheed.

Furthermore, he said it would address the issue of Palestine through in-depth discussions, shedding light on the unity with them and raising awareness about Israel's brutal bombings and oppression of civilians.

