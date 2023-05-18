UrduPoint.com

JUI (S) Urges Consensus, Unity To Address Country's Challenges

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2023 | 11:51 PM

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Sami) Provincial Executive Committee meeting on Thursday discussed the prevailing political situation in the country, emphasizing the urgent need for consensus and unity to tackle the challenges

Addressing the meeting JUI-S and Difa-e-Pakistan Chairman Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani stressed the importance of a united front to steer the country through the troubled times.

He cautioned against violent actions disguised as protests, stating that such acts harmed the country and were against the principles of islam, which promotes peace and security.

Maulana Haqqani urged all political parties to come together and formulate a national plan of action, aimed at overcoming the challenges faced by Pakistan.

He also expressed the readiness of JUI (S) to mediate and facilitate discussions in that regard.

He said his party would actively participate in the next elections and would field candidates across the country. He instructed all district leaders of the provincial council to begin preparations for the elections.

The meeting was attended by JUI (S) Provincial Amir Maulana Abdul Wahid Khatib, Provincial General Secretary Maulana Abdul Hai Haqqani, Provincial Deputy Amir Hafiz Abdul Rafi, and others.

