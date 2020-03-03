UrduPoint.com
JUI-S Welcomes US-Taliban Accord For Peace In Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 11:00 PM

JUI-S welcomes US-Taliban accord for peace in Afghanistan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Jamiat Ulema Islami (Samiul Haq) group on Tuesday welcomed US-Taliban peace deal aimed at ending 18 years long war in Afghanistan.

Addressing a press conference here at Jamia Ashrafia on Tuesday, the central Secretary Information of JUI-Samiul Haq group Moulana Syed Yousif Shah said due to the historic agreement sustainable peace and stability would be restored not only in Afghanistan but in the whole region including Pakistan.

Moulana Syed Yousif Shah recalled the role of late Moulana Samiul Haq he played for restoring peace in Afghanistan and said the recently signed deal was the outcome of his efforts.

He said the US-Taliban peace deal would pave way for restoration of sustainable peace in war affected Afghanistan and in due course of time foreign forces would leave the region.

Moulana said the peace agreement was a significant step forward in restoring peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan which would be beneficial not only for Pakistan but for the region and beyond.

Pakistan and other Islamic nations had played a significant role in ensuring this deal, Moulana Yousif said and hoped that all stakeholders would implement the accord in letter and spirit so that sustainable peace could be restored in war affected region.

He said India and some other countries had tried to create hurdles in bringing peace in Afghanistan to serve their vested interests but failed.

The provincial leader of JUI (S) Hafiz Ahmed Ali, Mufti Ahmed Rehman, Moulana Abdul Wahid Khan Sawati, Hafiz Arman and others were also present on the occasion.

