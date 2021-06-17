JUI stages rally against shortage of water, power outage in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Jamiat Ulema islam (JUI) workers hereThursday staged protest rally against shortage of water and power outages and alleged that ruling party elites in Sindh were involved in water theft.

JUI (F) leaders Maulana Taj Mohammad Nahio, Abdul Malik Talpur and Hafiz Khalid Dhamrah led the rally outside Hyderabad press club which condemned the artificial shortage of water in Sindh, adding that influential persons belonging to ruling party were diverting water for their personal use while tail end growers had been denied of their due share.

Criticizing hours-long power outages in the province, JUI leaders said despite paying huge bills, power distribution companies were deliberately resorting to unannounced load shedding which caused difficulties for the general public.

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) must release water share for Sindh as per the water accord of 1991, they said and demanded to stop unannounced load shedding in the province so that people could be provided relief in extreme hot weather.