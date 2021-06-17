UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JUI Stages Rally Against Shortage Of Water, Power Outage In Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 07:28 PM

JUI stages rally against shortage of water, power outage in Sindh

Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI) workers hereThursday staged protest rally against shortage of water and power outages and alleged that ruling party elites in Sindh were involved in water theft

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Jamiat Ulema islam (JUI) workers hereThursday staged protest rally against shortage of water and power outages and alleged that ruling party elites in Sindh were involved in water theft.

JUI (F) leaders Maulana Taj Mohammad Nahio, Abdul Malik Talpur and Hafiz Khalid Dhamrah led the rally outside Hyderabad press club which condemned the artificial shortage of water in Sindh, adding that influential persons belonging to ruling party were diverting water for their personal use while tail end growers had been denied of their due share.

Criticizing hours-long power outages in the province, JUI leaders said despite paying huge bills, power distribution companies were deliberately resorting to unannounced load shedding which caused difficulties for the general public.

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) must release water share for Sindh as per the water accord of 1991, they said and demanded to stop unannounced load shedding in the province so that people could be provided relief in extreme hot weather.

Related Topics

Sindh Load Shedding Weather Shortage Protest Water Hyderabad Share

Recent Stories

China to ease commodity squeeze on foreign trade f ..

2 minutes ago

77 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteers ..

3 minutes ago

China's investment into BRI countries expands in J ..

3 minutes ago

Nimrah Aqeel wins KP Girls Squash Championship tit ..

7 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court seeks NAB comments on protect ..

7 minutes ago

JCPOA Negotiations in Vienna Achieved Excellent Re ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.