JUI submits resolution in Senate, condemning atrocities in Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam has submitted a resolution in the upper house condemning the ongoing atrocities in Palestine The condemnation resolution was submitted by Senator Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman to the Senate Secretariat.

"This House condemns the attacks of the Israeli army during Taraweeh prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque from the 27th of Ramadan." Respect for the sanctity of religious places is an important part of international law, the resolution said.

Pakistan has always supported the right of Palestine to self-determination, resolution said.

The Palestinian people have long been opposed to Israel's state terrorism.

Hundreds of children, the elderly, women and young people have been martyred in recent immoral and illegal attacks by the Israeli army, resolution said.

"This House calls on Pakistan to take effective steps for ensuring peace and the right to self-determination in Palestine."