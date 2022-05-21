UrduPoint.com

JUI To Decide About No Confidence Motion Against CM Balochistan Soon: JUI Ameer

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2022 | 04:10 PM

JUI to decide about no confidence motion against CM Balochistan soon: JUI Ameer

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Housing and Works and JUI Balochistan's Ameer Maulana Abdul Wasey on Saturday said that the party's decision regarding to support the no-confidence move against the Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bijinzo will be announced soon.

Talking to media here at the JUI office, Maulana Abdul Wasey said that filing the no confidence motion against CM Bizinjo was Balochistan Awami Party's own decision, however, JUI was also consulting with its leadership over this matter.

"We have not decided our future course of action with regards to the party's stance in no confidence motion," he clarified.

However, Maulana Abdul Wasey noted that it would be announced soon after the second round of consultation of the JUI provincial cabinet was completed.

To a question, he said that the offer to JUI for a CM ship slot was not surprising. "JUI's parliamentarians are more capable than previous and incumbent CMs to run the affairs of the province effectively, he asserted.

Earlier, he chaired a meeting attended by the provincial cabinet of the JUI and parliamentary group to consult the political situation in the wake of no confidence motion against CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizinjo.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Media Cabinet Housing

Recent Stories

Biden, Yoon signal expanded military drills due to ..

Biden, Yoon signal expanded military drills due to N. Korea 'threat'

20 minutes ago
 Ukraine warns only talks can end war as Russia cut ..

Ukraine warns only talks can end war as Russia cuts Finland gas

20 minutes ago
 FM to leave for his first bilateral visit to China ..

FM to leave for his first bilateral visit to China today

44 minutes ago
 Biden offers aid, vaccines to Covid-stricken North ..

Biden offers aid, vaccines to Covid-stricken North Korea

20 minutes ago
 Biden says any Kim meeting would depend on sinceri ..

Biden says any Kim meeting would depend on sincerity

25 minutes ago
 China firmly supports Pakistan in defending nation ..

China firmly supports Pakistan in defending national sovereignty, achieving stab ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.