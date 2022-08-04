JUI to hold Central General Council meeting on Aug 20, 21

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam has announced to hold meeting of its Central General Council on Aug 20 and August 21 that would be attended by more than 1000 delegates from all the country.

Decision to this effect was taken in meeting of JUI Provincial Executive Committee that was chaired by Provincial Ameer JUI, Senator Moulana Atta-ur-Rehman.

Members of the council representing tribal areas, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit- Baltistan would also attend the meeting that would be held in Mufti Mehmood Markaz Peshawar.

Provincial General Secretary JUI, Moulana Atta-ul-Haq Darvesh told that a committee comprising Moulana Amanullah Haqqani, Abdul Jalil, Asif Iqbal and Haji Danismand has been constituted to review arrangements for the meeting.