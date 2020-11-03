UrduPoint.com
JUI To Organize 'Ishq-Rasool (SAW)' Conference On Nov 8

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Jamiat Ulemai-e-Islam (JUI-F) will organize "Ishq-e-Rasool (PBUH)" conference here on November 08 (Sunday).

According to the programme, "Ishq-e-Rasool (PBUH)" conference will be held after Magrib prayer at Shaheed Abdul Ghaffar Shaikh Road, Nasim Nahgar, Qasimabad on Sunday (Nov 08).

JUI-F leader Maulana Azam Jehangiri said that central leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Maulana Rashid Mehmood Soomro, Mufti Assad Mehmood, Maulana Asadullah Haideri and other leaders will address the conference to highlight Seerut Nabi (SAW).

The conference will be organized by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Hyderabad chapter in connection with the holy month of Rabiul Awwal, Maulana Jehangiri said.

