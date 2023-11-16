JUI to organize Shaheed-e-Islam and Tofan-e-Aqsa conference on November 30 in Larkana

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) will organize Shaheed-e-Islam and Toofam-e-Aqsa Conference on November 30 at Municipal Stadium Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) will organize Shaheed-e-Islam and Toofam-e-Aqsa Conference on November 30 at Municipal Stadium Larkana.

JUI District Amir Allama Nasir Khalid Mahmood Soomro on Thursday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for the conference. JUI-Sindh Secretary General Allama Rashid Khalid Mehmood Soomro also attended the meeting.