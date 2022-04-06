JUI wins Mayor seat in Timergara recounting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) ::A candidate of Jamiat Ulema e islam (JUI) for the Mayor seat of Timergara tehsil was declared winner after recounting of votes here on Wednesday.

A candidate of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf had filed an application for recounting of votes on the seat, however the winning candidate of JUI, Mufti Irfan Ullah maintained his winning position by securing 427 votes.

Workers of both the parties congratulated each other on the successful process of election of Mayor and later went to Temegara Rest House for celebration.

Assistant Commissioner Timergara, Tahir Ali was also present on the occasion.