Juice Bottling Plant Sealed
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2025 | 01:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday sealed a juice bottling plant involved in label fraud and substandard production.
According to a spokesperson,During the raid,PFA authorities destroyed 1,380 liters of juice falsely labeled with fake branding.
The operation further led to the seizure of 600 liters of juice labeled "Drinkly Mango" with samples sent for laboratory testing.
The juice plant was shut down and a case was registered against the owner of the juice plant.
The plant was also fined Rs 50,000 for violating food safety regulations.
Citizens are encouraged to report any food-related concerns by calling the helpline 1223.
