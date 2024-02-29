JUIF Boycotts KP Assembly Speaker, Dy Speaker Polls
Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) JUIF candidates in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Thursday boycotted the elections of the speaker and deputy speaker.
Independent member Babar Salim Swati and jointly nominee of the opposition alliance Ehsanullah Mian Khel of the People's Party were competing for the post of speaker while independent candidate Suriya Bibi and PTIP member of the opposition alliance Arbab Waseem for the slot of Deputy Speaker.
It is pertinent to mention here that it was the election of the 16th Speaker and the 22nd Deputy Speaker of the assembly.
Earlier, the speaker and deputy speaker of the KP assembly were elected unopposed in 2008, 2013, and 2018.
APP/adi-ijz
