Open Menu

JUIF Boycotts KP Assembly Speaker, Dy Speaker Polls

Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 12:50 PM

JUIF boycotts KP Assembly Speaker, Dy Speaker polls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) JUIF candidates in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Thursday boycotted the elections of the speaker and deputy speaker.

Independent member Babar Salim Swati and jointly nominee of the opposition alliance Ehsanullah Mian Khel of the People's Party were competing for the post of speaker while independent candidate Suriya Bibi and PTIP member of the opposition alliance Arbab Waseem for the slot of Deputy Speaker.

It is pertinent to mention here that it was the election of the 16th Speaker and the 22nd Deputy Speaker of the assembly.

Earlier, the speaker and deputy speaker of the KP assembly were elected unopposed in 2008, 2013, and 2018.

APP/adi-ijz

Related Topics

Election Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Alliance 2018 Post Opposition

Recent Stories

Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National ..

Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Ach ..

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai

13 hours ago
 ECP appoints five presiding officers for president ..

ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election

13 hours ago
 KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foste ..

KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade

13 hours ago
London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

13 hours ago
 PPP leader stresses for unity in political leaders ..

PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals

13 hours ago
 UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in A ..

UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan

13 hours ago
 Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, rev ..

Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements

13 hours ago
 Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a ..

Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a letter to IMF

13 hours ago
 300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Ji ..

300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan