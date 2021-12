PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The candidate of Jamiat Ulema Islam-F, Sadam Husain has clinched Tank tehsil chairman seat after securing 36,415 votes in the local bodies election.

According to unofficial results, Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf candidate, Muhammad Ramzan stood second with 28,409 votes. The percentage of polled out remained 45.27percent.