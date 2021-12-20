UrduPoint.com

JUIF Candidate Wins Jandola South Waziristan Tehsil Chairman Seat

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 02:21 PM

The candidate of Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUIF), Bahadar Khan clinched victory after obtaining 2,310 votes in Tehsil Jandola South Waziristan chairman seat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The candidate of Jamiat Ulema islam (JUIF), Bahadar Khan clinched victory after obtaining 2,310 votes in Tehsil Jandola South Waziristan chairman seat.

According to unofficial results, independent candidate, Muhammad Aslam Khan stood second with 2,203 votes. The percentage of polled outs remained 35.43percent.

