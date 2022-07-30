UrduPoint.com

JUIF Chief Terms PTI Threat To Country; Vows To Fight Against Imran

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2022 | 07:16 PM

JUIF Chief terms PTI threat to country; vows to fight against Imran

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday vowed to fight against Imran Khan, saying that the PTI chairman was "imposed" on us under a foreign agenda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday vowed to fight against Imran Khan, saying that the PTI chairman was "imposed" on us under a foreign agenda.

Addressing a news conference in Mufti Mahmood Secretariat, he said, "We are fully prepared to fight Imran khan who is a threat to our culture and Pashtun tradition." Maulana further said that popularity could not be achieved by launching misleading campaigns on social media, adding that the only way to win the confidence of people was to respect their wishes.

"We fully respect judiciary as a vital national institution. In fact, we are bound to respect judiciary due to its role and position." He said, "Our forefathers fought wars for this country and we will not accept usurpation of any kind." JUI-F chief said his party would continue its struggle for protecting the rights of people and foil the foreign agenda of PTI.

He said that Imran Khan was deceiving people by propagating the notion of conspiracy against political opponents. "In reality, it was he (Imran Khan) who was imposed on our country through a conspiracy." Maulana, who is also the president of president of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), further said all the efforts to dent the reputation of all the political parties in the PDM would be opposed strongly. "Our coalition was meant to save the country from the enemies who are machinating with foreign funding." "We would work to save the identity and sovereignty of the country and energies would be utilized to achieve stability and other objectives. We have majority in local government while rules are being formulated by our opponent to stop the funds of local government."On the occasion, former MPA Fakhre Azam Wazir reposed confidence in Maulana Fazlur Rehman and announced joining JUI-F with relatives and friends.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Social Media Mufti All From Government

Recent Stories

Sherry Rehman takes notice of cement plant propose ..

Sherry Rehman takes notice of cement plant proposed in nature preserve

59 seconds ago
 Traffic plan devised for Muharram processions

Traffic plan devised for Muharram processions

1 minute ago
 Sherry Rehman takes notice of cement plant propose ..

Sherry Rehman takes notice of cement plant proposed in nature preserve

12 minutes ago
 CWG 2022: Pakistan, South Africa opener ends in a ..

CWG 2022: Pakistan, South Africa opener ends in a 2-2 draw

13 minutes ago
 Three arrested; stolen items, mobile phones recove ..

Three arrested; stolen items, mobile phones recovered

13 minutes ago
 Police arrest five drug peddlers; recover 3270 gra ..

Police arrest five drug peddlers; recover 3270 grams hashish

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.