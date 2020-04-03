UrduPoint.com
JUI(F) Distribute Food Packages Among Families Affected By Corona Virus Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 10:00 PM

The district organizations of Jamiat Ullema-e-Islam (JUI)F was distributing food packages in their respective areas among families suffering from the lockdown ordered as a preventive measures against spread of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The district organizations of Jamiat Ullema-e-Islam (JUI)F was distributing food packages in their respective areas among families suffering from the lockdown ordered as a preventive measures against spread of coronavirus.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the decision of distributing food packages was taken in the wake of directives issued by Central Amir of the party, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman.

Members of JUI(F) were going door to door to provide food packages among people facing hardships because of halt to the economic activities, adds the statement.

So far food packages have been distributed among thousands of deserving families in different areas of the province.

Provincial Amir of JUI(F), Maulana Attaur Rehman and General Secretary, Maulana Atta-ul-Haq Darwaish had appreciated the performance of district organizations.

They said serving of humanity in this hour of trial is part of manifesto of JUI(F) and the party has always fulfilled its religious and moral responsibility by reaching out to the distressed people at their door steps.

They also stressed upon party workers to follow instructions issued by Health experts for self safety from being infected during performing this sacred duty of helping the needy people.

