JUIF Doesn't Want Confrontation With State Institutions On Madaris Issue: Maulana Fazl

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 10:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Central Ameer of Jamiat Ulema islam (JUIF), Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday said that his party did not want confrontation with the State institutions on the issue of registration of madaris and reforms.

Addressing a press conference in Charsadda district, Maulana Fazl said that madaris registration and reforms was an important issue and it should not be politicised.

Fazlur Rehman said that his party doesn’t want confrontation with the state institutions and wanted to address it smoothly.

Following the agreement, he said the Directorate General of Religious education (DGRE) was established under an executive order.

The JUI-F chief said there had been an agreement on the madrasas registration bill before the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, and a draft was prepared accordingly.

He said that all relevant stakeholders were agreed on the bill, which was later passed by the National Assembly and the Senate.

Maulana Fazl expressed concerns over the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and underlined the need for giving top priority to these issues.

APP/fam

