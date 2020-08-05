JUIF hold rallies to express solidarity with Kashmiris

On the direction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman the party workers hold rallies across the province to express solidarity with Kashmiris

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ):On the direction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman the party workers hold rallies across the province to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

The main rally was held in Peshawar to observe 'Youme Istehsal' and expressed solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The participants were carrying placards and banners in favor of Kashmiris and against Indian government like 'Kashmir banega Pakistan, 'stop brutality in Kashmir' 'Ham le ke rahenge azadi, and others.

They condemned Indian Troops brutality and siege and said one year has passed to illegal military siege imposed by Indian troops but no action has been taken by any international human rights organization.

They said self-determination is the fundamental right of Kashmiri people so we strongly condemn the oppression of the Kashmiri people and reiterate our commitment to continue supporting their right to self-determination.

They said JUIF will support Kashmiris in their struggle and will raise voice for their freedom at every forum.