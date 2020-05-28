JUI(F) leadership expresses condolence over demise of journalist due to coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Leadership of Jamait Ullema-e-Islam (JUI)F have expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the tragic demise of Peshawar based journalist, Fakharudin Syed due to prevailing pandemic of corona.

In a condolence message issued here on Thursday, Amir of JUI(F) KP, Maulana Atta-ur-Rehaman and Provincial Secretary Information, Abdul Jalil Jan while expressing grief over the death of Fakkharuddin Syed also paid tributes to his dedication to journalism profession.

They said late Fakkaruddin was very humble, friendly and well mannered journalist who always met people cordially with a welcoming smile on his face.

The journalist community is also performing the role of front line worker in the ongoing battle against corona and their services are acknowledged and appreciated, they added.

They said the journalist community of Peshawar has lost and good friend and professional colleague due to death of Fakkharuddin Syed.

Both JUI(F) leaders prayed to Almighty Allah to rest in peace the department soul and grant courage to bereaved family members and journalist community to bear this loss.