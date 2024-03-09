JUIF members in KP assembly boycotts presidential elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The members of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) in the provincial assembly on Saturday boycotted the presidential elections.

There were nine elected members of JUIF in the house who didn't use their right to vote for any presidential candidate as per the directives of the party leadership.

There was a contest between Asif Ali Zardari, the candidate of the Federal coalition government, and Mehmood Khan Achakzai of the Sunni Union Council.