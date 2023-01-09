JUIF stages protest against price hike, inflation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUIF) Peshawar chapter on Monday carried out a protest rally from Jamia Mosque Nosho Baba to Firdous Chowk, GT road here and criticized the PTI government policies for price hike and inflation in the province.

Former provincial minister for information, Asif Iqbal Daudzai while addressing the rally said that the wrong policies of PTI government had made life miserable for the poor people of the province.

He said there was no check on price hike in the province and the prices of different commodities of regular use were out of the reach of the common man, adding that hoarders have created a price hike crisis.

He said that the 20 kgs bag flour was being sold at the rate of Rs 3300 while the price of roti (bread) has increased to Rs 30.

Asif said that the inability of PTI's government had made the province bankrupt and even the government employees were not getting salaries on time.

He said that JUIF would continue to stage protests across the province till January 15 against price hike and inflation in the province. He deplored that the PTI, who was responsible for inflation, was also staging protests to deceive people.

Meanwhile, JUIF General Secretary Tehsil Matta, district Swat said that a protest rally would be carried out in Tehsil Matta after Jumma prayer on January 13.