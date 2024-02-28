JUIF to boycott election of KP CM, assembly Speaker, Dy Speaker: Durrani

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) JUIF leader and former opposition leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Akram Durrani on Wednesday said that his party members would not take part in the election of speaker and deputy speaker of the provincial assembly and the chief minister.

Addressing a news conference here after taking an oath of the house, he said the party would sit in the opposition in National and provincial assemblies, adding that JUIF would not be part of any strategy of the PMLN and PPP.

Criticizing the situation during the oath-taking in the assembly here, he said that for the first time in the province, there was an unprecedented situation. Despite political and ideological differences in the past, there was respect for others which was not seen on the first day of the assembly proceeding.

"Today, the assembly was presenting the picture of a bus stand or a market," he deplored.

He said the house was disrespected as much so that no one could even think of coming to assembly.

Durrani predicted more chaos and unrest in the province in the coming day, adding that

the caretaker Chief Minister informed a week ago that there was no money in the provincial kitty even for payment of salaries at the time of his swearing-in ceremony.

Currently, the province has only 100 billion rupees and the people will face inflation in the coming days.

He said that the results of the general elections were unacceptable to JUIF and the party leadership has decided to protest against the results inside and outside the assemblies.

"I have the video of stamping the ballot papers of the candidate against me," he told media.

Durrani said that JUIF has taken two main decisions; first not to become part of the government and second, that if religious parties are kept out of the elections, the party would stage countrywide protests.

