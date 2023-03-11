JUIF to field candidates in all constituencies: Abdul Ghafoor Haideri

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUIF) Secretary General Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Friday said the JUIF would field its candidates in all Constituencies to contest the elections.

Addressing a workers' convention at Madani Chowk Samanabad here, he said that 75 years past to the creation of Pakistan but it was still facing multifaceted crises.

He said that Imran Khan usurped the powers and utilized national resources to complete agenda of his foreign masters. He said that JUIF Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman had already stated that Imran Khan was clamped on the nation only to fulfill foreign agenda.

He said that Imran Khan also scattered national unity due to which pace of progress and prosperity stopped in the country and the people started facing miserable life.

He said that JUIF removed Imran Khan from power along with his anti-state agenda and accepted the challenge of government amid severe inflation.

He said that Imran Khan was an incompetent person. He made promises of five million houses, 10 million jobs and change of life standard, but practically he did nothing rather he criticised the opposition leaders including Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, the Senator added.

During convention, former minority MNA Ejaz Jacob Gill announced to join JUIF whereas Central Information Secretary JUIF Aslam Ghori, General Secretary Punjab Maulana Safiullah, General Secretary Faisalabad Hafiz Irfan, Mian Muhammad Irfan, Mufti Fazalur Rehman Nasir, Muhammad Yusuf Ansari, Syed Talha Shah, Salar Abdul Majeed Mujahid, Haji Mushtaq, Irfan Elahi, Ahmed Rana, Mian Amir Shahzad, Hafiz Irfan, Mian Mukhtar Sindhi, Meher Jameel Syal and others were also present on the occasion.