UrduPoint.com

JUIF To Field Candidates In All Constituencies: Abdul Ghafoor Haideri

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2023 | 01:40 AM

JUIF to field candidates in all constituencies: Abdul Ghafoor Haideri

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUIF) Secretary General Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Friday said the JUIF would field its candidates in all Constituencies to contest the elections.

Addressing a workers' convention at Madani Chowk Samanabad here, he said that 75 years past to the creation of Pakistan but it was still facing multifaceted crises.

He said that Imran Khan usurped the powers and utilized national resources to complete agenda of his foreign masters. He said that JUIF Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman had already stated that Imran Khan was clamped on the nation only to fulfill foreign agenda.

He said that Imran Khan also scattered national unity due to which pace of progress and prosperity stopped in the country and the people started facing miserable life.

He said that JUIF removed Imran Khan from power along with his anti-state agenda and accepted the challenge of government amid severe inflation.

He said that Imran Khan was an incompetent person. He made promises of five million houses, 10 million jobs and change of life standard, but practically he did nothing rather he criticised the opposition leaders including Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, the Senator added.

During convention, former minority MNA Ejaz Jacob Gill announced to join JUIF whereas Central Information Secretary JUIF Aslam Ghori, General Secretary Punjab Maulana Safiullah, General Secretary Faisalabad Hafiz Irfan, Mian Muhammad Irfan, Mufti Fazalur Rehman Nasir, Muhammad Yusuf Ansari, Syed Talha Shah, Salar Abdul Majeed Mujahid, Haji Mushtaq, Irfan Elahi, Ahmed Rana, Mian Amir Shahzad, Hafiz Irfan, Mian Mukhtar Sindhi, Meher Jameel Syal and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Faisalabad Punjab Minority Progress Nasir Mufti All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Unity Foods Limited Million Jobs Opposition

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

4 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.