JUIF wins Kohat tehsil chairman seat

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :JUIF candidate, Sher Zaman has secured victory at Kohat tehsil chairman seat in Kohat district by obtaining 34,434 votes in the local bodies elections held on December 19, 2021.

According to unofficial results, PTI candidate, Salman Khan Shinwari stood at second number with 15,219 votes. The percentage of polled out remained 33.86 percent.