PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Environment and Forests, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar here Wednesday said proposed Azadi March of JUIF was tantamount to creating political instability and anarchy in the country.

Talking to APP, he said Maulana Fazlur Rehman was being portrayed beyond his political stature by the media whereas his party was wiped out in the last general elections by people from the parliament and in the provinces where once his party ruled like KP and Balcohistan.

He observed that PPP and PML-N were using Maulana Fazl to get political advantage for the jailed leaders.

The minister said the panic created by Maulana Fazlur Rehman was bound to fail as people were least interested in politics of confrontation and agitation. "The people wants redressal of their problems and not hallow and aimless agitation," he said.

He suggested that Mualana Fazl should sit with government negotiating team and discussed the problems he had from the government.

He was assured that the government would convince the Maulana to call off his Azadi March as what he claimed that Maulana sahib has no solid points to trumpets against the government.

The Minister maintained that Maulana Fazal in a bid to avenge his failure in the national parliamentary politics was out to lodge a futile exercise of dislodging an elected government.

The minister was sure that present government would complete its mandatory period and would not succumb to any pressure tactics of the rejected politicians.

He said prime minister has launched Kamyab Jawan Programme for economic empowerment of youth of Pakistan, adding people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including merged areas would be largely benefited from this landmark initiative.

He said work on second phase of billions trees afforstration project (BTAP) was swiftly underway in KP where additional one billions trees would be planted during next four years to offset global warming and climate change.