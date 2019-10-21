UrduPoint.com
JUIF's Azadi March Inflicting Harm To Kashmir Cause: Information Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:03 PM

JUIF's Azadi March inflicting harm to Kashmir cause: Information Minister

Provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Monday suggested that Maulana Fazlur Rehman should review his decision about Azadi March as it was seriously inflicting harm to the Kashmir cause

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Monday suggested that Maulana Fazlur Rehman should review his decision about Azadi March as it was seriously inflicting harm to the Kashmir cause.

The Maulana wants the country to meet disastrous fate, however, he would not succeed in his ill designs, the Information Minister said this in a statement.

He said that the Kashmir issue has been put on back burner in the media since the time Maulana started his Azadi March plan which was a great injustice with the Kashmir cause. Indian Prime Minister Narindra Modi infact wanted the same plan to work, propagated by the JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he alleged.

Information Minister said that the Chief Minster Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has formed a coordination committee which will approach the opposition parties about the same.

He said, he met the with JUI-F KP leaders including Maulana Jalil Jan and former Senator Ghulam Ali whereas the committee at the center level held important parleys with the central leadership of the opposition.

He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehma was not serious to put the affairs of the country on right track and wanted chaos and commotion to avenge his failure in the 2018 elections.

This was the people's right to decide wheather they wanted development or chaos in the country he added.

He said that country economy was gradually turning around following suffering losses due to terrorism in the country in general and the KP in particular.Therefore call for staging dharna by the opposition against government at this critical time was not appropriate.

