The candidate of Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazal, Irfanullah has clinched the Chairman seat of Tehsil Wazir in Bannu district after securing 2,928 votes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The candidate of Jamiat Ulema islam Fazal, Irfanullah has clinched the Chairman seat of Tehsil Wazir in Bannu district after securing 2,928 votes.

Independent candidate, Mastoo Khan stood runner up with 2,648 votes, according to unofficial results here Monday. The percentage of polled out remained 30.79pc.