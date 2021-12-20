UrduPoint.com

JUIF's Irfanullah Wins Tehsil Wazir Bannu

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 02:03 PM

JUIF's Irfanullah wins Tehsil Wazir Bannu

The candidate of Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazal, Irfanullah has clinched the Chairman seat of Tehsil Wazir in Bannu district after securing 2,928 votes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The candidate of Jamiat Ulema islam Fazal, Irfanullah has clinched the Chairman seat of Tehsil Wazir in Bannu district after securing 2,928 votes.

Independent candidate, Mastoo Khan stood runner up with 2,648 votes, according to unofficial results here Monday. The percentage of polled out remained 30.79pc.

Related Topics

Bannu

Recent Stories

Economic, political troubles ahead for Chile's lef ..

Economic, political troubles ahead for Chile's leftist president-elect

36 seconds ago
 KP CM Mahmood Khan casts vote in Senate by electio ..

KP CM Mahmood Khan casts vote in Senate by election

38 seconds ago
 Two kite seller held with 100 kites during a raid

Two kite seller held with 100 kites during a raid

39 seconds ago
 Emirates Development Bank, FAB to provide AED165 m ..

Emirates Development Bank, FAB to provide AED165 million revolving credit facili ..

18 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 27,022 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 27,022 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

45 seconds ago
 JCPOA Talks in Vienna to Resume After Christmas Ho ..

JCPOA Talks in Vienna to Resume After Christmas Holidays - Tehran

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.