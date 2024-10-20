(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar Sunday said that the federal cabinet has approved the comprehensive draft of the 26th constitutional amendment unanimously which also includes the proposals of JUIF.

Talking to the media outside of the Parliament House, the minister said that according to the amendments the chief justice of Pakistan would be appointed amongst the most three senior judges of the Supreme Court.

He said that the Jamiat Ulema islam (JUI-F) has suggested five proposals in the 26th constitutional amendments which were linked to the Islamic law and Islamic Ideological Council (IIC).

The law minister said that the draft was prepared after a threadbare discussion and broader consultation with all political parties and their leaders in the House as well as their legal representatives.

He said that multiple meetings were held among different stakeholders, including Chairman Pakistan People Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI-F’s Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, and other political leaders.

The law minister said he had briefed the cabinet members about the threadbare discussion held in the special committee on the draft and its salient features.

Azam Nazeer said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif believed in mutual consultation, which has been underway for the last four weeks on the constitutional amendment. He said that a constitutional bench would be constituted at the federal level.

The minister asserted that constitutional benches mechanism is also suggested for the provinces and the evaluation of the performances of High Court Judges was suggested in this constitution package.

He said that as per the amendments, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) would head the Judicial Commission of Pakistan while the four most senior judges and a member from a minority would also be part of it.

The mechanism of appointment of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court would be the part of constitutional package, he said.

The minister said that the 26th constitutional amendment's draft has been finalized with the political consensus after a detailed discussion in the Parliamentary committee having representation from the coalition partners including PPP, IPP, PMLQ, ANP, PML- Z, MQM, BAP and others.

