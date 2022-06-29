UrduPoint.com

JUIP To Continue Struggle For Free And Transparent Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2022 | 05:40 PM

JUIP to continue struggle for free and transparent elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood on Wednesday said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUIP) would continue struggle for free, fair and transparent elections in the country and not allow rigging in this process.

He stated this while addressing here in the National Assembly after the speech of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari regarding conduct of local government elections in Sindh.

He said that JUIP believed in the democratic process and it always struggled for fair and transparent elections. He said that the reforms were being carried out by the government regarding the electoral process.

Asad Mahmood said that the coalition parties presented a balanced budget and it had been discussed in detail in the parliament. The government has presented a good budget in the current situation and country will emerge from the crisis, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari National Assembly Parliament Budget From Government

Recent Stories

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market lo ..

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market loses 308 points

1 hour ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Haj ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Hajj moon today

2 hours ago
 Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 d ..

Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 days

3 hours ago
 One polio worker and two policemen were gunned dow ..

One polio worker and two policemen were gunned down in North Waziristan

4 hours ago
 PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation serie ..

PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation series between Pakistan, New Zealan ..

4 hours ago
 Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by Th ..

Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by The New vivo X-FOLD?

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.