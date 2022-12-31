UrduPoint.com

JUI's APC On Sunday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2022 | 07:40 PM

JUI's APC on Sunday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :All parties' conference called by Jamiat Ulelma-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) would be held on Sunday at Mufti Mehmood Center Peshawar at 11 am.

The provincial spokesman of JUIF Jalil Jan on Saturday said that the conference besides others would likely be attended by JUIF Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman, Qaumi Watan Party Chief Aftab Ahamd Khan Sherpao, Advisor to Prime Minister and Provincial President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Engineer Amir Maqam, Central leader of Awami National Party (ANP) Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, Provincial President ANP Aimal Wali Khan, Provincial president PPP Najamuddin Khan and Faisal Karim Kundi and Fayaz Khan of JUP and others.

The issues that would be discussed in the conference include increasing unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, economic conditions of the province, target killing, extortion, bad governance and others.

Related Topics

Target Killing Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Qaumi Watan Party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Ameer Haider Khan Hoti Faisal Karim Kundi Sunday Mufti All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Utility Stores Corporation to provide essential co ..

Utility Stores Corporation to provide essential commodities on subsidized rates

1 minute ago
 Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago
 Ankara Proposes Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers ..

Ankara Proposes Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers Meeting in January - Cavusoglu

1 minute ago
 Putin Awards Commander of Russian Forces in Ukrain ..

Putin Awards Commander of Russian Forces in Ukraine With High Military Award

1 minute ago
 Russians Showed Courage, Dignity, Supported Partic ..

Russians Showed Courage, Dignity, Supported Participants of Special Operation - ..

18 minutes ago
 Shoe industry has great potential to grow in Pakis ..

Shoe industry has great potential to grow in Pakistan: RCCI

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.