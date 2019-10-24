UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JUI's Azadi March Allowed Within Constitutional Limits: Pervez Khattak

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 09:15 PM

JUI's Azadi march allowed within constitutional limits: Pervez Khattak

Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak Thursday said the government had extended an offer to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) for holding 'Azadi March' in the Federal Capital within the constitutional limits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak Thursday said the government had extended an offer to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) for holding 'Azadi March' in the Federal Capital within the constitutional limits.

"The opposition has requested us for not placing hurdles in the march's way and we have told them to come to Islamabad and hold the public meeting within the ambit of law," Pervez Khattak said.

Flanked by chairman of National Assembly's Standing Committee on Finance Asad Umar and Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui here at a press conference, the defence minister said the government would not let the participants of Azadi March to flout the apex court's decision with regard to a sit-in or march in the capital city.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Defence Minister Asad Umar Pervez Khattak Technology Azadi March Khalid Maqbool March Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Arfa Software Technology Park turns pink for Breas ..

57 minutes ago

Tropical weather situation over Arabian Sea will n ..

1 hour ago

Cop injured in firing of suspects in Burewala

6 minutes ago

France loses diesel pollution fight in EU court

6 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Thursday 24 Oct 2019

6 minutes ago

SMEDA establishes Help Desks for Prime Minister's ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.