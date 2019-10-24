Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak Thursday said the government had extended an offer to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) for holding 'Azadi March' in the Federal Capital within the constitutional limits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak Thursday said the government had extended an offer to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) for holding ' Azadi March ' in the Federal Capital within the constitutional limits.

"The opposition has requested us for not placing hurdles in the march's way and we have told them to come to Islamabad and hold the public meeting within the ambit of law," Pervez Khattak said.

Flanked by chairman of National Assembly's Standing Committee on Finance Asad Umar and Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui here at a press conference, the defence minister said the government would not let the participants of Azadi March to flout the apex court's decision with regard to a sit-in or march in the capital city.