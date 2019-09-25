The proposed azadi march announced by Maulana Fazlur Rehman for locking down of Islamabad by arranging gathering of opposition parties in October wouldl end in failure as no party is supporting the call

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The proposed azadi march announced by Maulana Fazlur Rehman for locking down of Islamabad by arranging gathering of opposition parties in October wouldl end in failure as no party is supporting the call.

"The lukewarm response of opposition parties leadership to the efforts of Maulana for mustering their support is reflective of the fact that any such attempt will meet complete failure," claimed Ahmad Jawad, Central Secretary Information of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) and Information Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai while addressing a joint press conference here on Wednesday at the residence of a party leader, Syed Qasim Ali Shah.

"Maulana's struggle is only for grabbing chair and is least concerned in any issue of national importance," said Shaukat Yousafzai.

Shaukat also warned that use of religious card will not be tolerated and any such attempt will meet proper action from administration.

Shaukat said in Pakistan our religion `Islam' faces no danger as claimed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman and any such statements are aimed at exploitation of people's sentiments.

"Pakistan has been created in the name of islam and the most safest thing in our country is our religion Islam", Shaukat reiterated.

He said the opposition parties are not extending support to the call of JUI(F) chief because of their involvement in corruption.

The whole plan of lock down is aimed at for the protection of their own survival which is now at risk due to exposure of their corrupt practices, he continued.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has been voted by people on the pledge of holding `Accountability' and therefore strict accountability will be carried out by the government.

Shaukat said the cases filed against opposition party leadership are those prepared by themselves against each other and the PTI government has not prepared any new case against them.

Earlier, Central Information Secretary PTI, Ahmad Jawad said Prime Minister Imran Khan has very effectively taken up Kashmir issue at international forums and for the first time in 70 years history of the country, the issue came to such a limelight.

He said the focus of our government is on creating awareness among international communities about the Kashmir issue and atrocities being meted out there by armed forces of India.

In this regard, he continued, government has succeeded in diverting the attention of international community and even international media is giving due coverage to Kashmir.

About his visit to Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Ahmad Jawad said it was aimed at reorganization of party in the country and campaign started from KP.

He said the purpose of the visit is also aimed at reducing communication gap between workers and party leadership besides giving access to masses for resolution of their problems.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for taking measures to strengthen party at national level and for developing contact of people with party leadership and for this purpose he is visiting to meet office bearers of the party across the country.