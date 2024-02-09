JUI's Candidate Ijaz Ahmed Wins PK-74 Election
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Jamiat Ulema islam Pakistan (JUI-P)' Candidate Ijaz Ahmed has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-74, Peshawar-III by securing 45,959 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an Independent candidate Arbab Ullah Yar Khan who bagged 21,817 votes.
Overall voters turn-out remained 62.2 per cent.
