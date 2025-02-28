- Home
- Pakistan
- JUIS leader Maulana Hamidul Haq targeted in suicide attack, five worshipers killed: IG KP
JUIS Leader Maulana Hamidul Haq Targeted In Suicide Attack, Five Worshipers Killed: IG KP
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 03:40 PM
NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Inspector General Police KP, Zulfiqar Hameed Friday said that the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (S) Maulana Hamidul Haq was main target of the suicide attacker that killed at least five worshipers in Haqqani seminary blast during Friday prayer.
Talking to media, IGP KP said that the suicide blast occurred during Friday prayer at Jamia Haqqani Madrasha at Akora Khattak here.
He said that about five worshipers were martyred and 12 sustained injuries in the deadly suicide blast.
The religious seminary was badly damaged.
Maulana Hamidul Haq was along with other injured shifted to the hospital in precarious conditions.
Recent Stories
Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team
Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan
DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling over 1 million vehicles in 2024
ADEK introduces Service Learning Fridays for students
UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable, prosperous future
ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates during Ramadan
UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people in Gaza since ceasefire
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators from Dubai’s private educatio ..
South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at BZU Lodhran Campus Lodhran
Education in UAE cornerstone for building bright future, says Nahyan bin Mubarak
European Parliament delegation gains insight into UAE's human rights efforts
Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JUIS leader Maulana Hamidul Haq targeted in suicide attack, five worshipers killed: IG KP3 minutes ago
-
Government Polytechnic Institute for Women holds grand ceremony3 minutes ago
-
President, PM condemn suicide blast in Darul Uloom Haqqania, Akora Khattak3 minutes ago
-
Woman, two minor daughters murdered4 minutes ago
-
‘School engagement session’ about vaccination' course14 minutes ago
-
Arsalan reviews municipal facilities being provided during ramazan14 minutes ago
-
Governor condemns Jamia Haqqania Blast14 minutes ago
-
Gilani stresses enhanced Pakistan-Ireland cooperation in key sectors23 minutes ago
-
CM Murad congratulates graduates of 2nd Senior Management Course24 minutes ago
-
Emergency imposed in hospitals after blast at Darul Uloom Haqqania mosque: Commissioner24 minutes ago
-
HEC Women's handball intervarsity championship concluded33 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns Dr. Aafia case till Thursday33 minutes ago