Open Menu

JUIS Leader Maulana Hamidul Haq Targeted In Suicide Attack, Five Worshipers Killed: IG KP

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 03:40 PM

JUIS leader Maulana Hamidul Haq targeted in suicide attack, five worshipers killed: IG KP

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Inspector General Police KP, Zulfiqar Hameed Friday said that the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (S) Maulana Hamidul Haq was main target of the suicide attacker that killed at least five worshipers in Haqqani seminary blast during Friday prayer.

Talking to media, IGP KP said that the suicide blast occurred during Friday prayer at Jamia Haqqani Madrasha at Akora Khattak here.

He said that about five worshipers were martyred and 12 sustained injuries in the deadly suicide blast.

The religious seminary was badly damaged.

Maulana Hamidul Haq was along with other injured shifted to the hospital in precarious conditions.

Recent Stories

Manchester City retains top spot as world's most v ..

Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team

13 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, I ..

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan

28 minutes ago
 DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling o ..

DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling over 1 million vehicles in 2024

28 minutes ago
 ADEK introduces Service Learning Fridays for stude ..

ADEK introduces Service Learning Fridays for students

58 minutes ago
 UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable ..

UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable, prosperous future

58 minutes ago
 ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates durin ..

ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates during Ramadan

1 hour ago
UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people ..

UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people in Gaza since ceasefire

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators f ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators from Dubai’s private educatio ..

2 hours ago
 South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at B ..

South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at BZU Lodhran Campus Lodhran

2 hours ago
 Education in UAE cornerstone for building bright f ..

Education in UAE cornerstone for building bright future, says Nahyan bin Mubarak

2 hours ago
 European Parliament delegation gains insight into ..

European Parliament delegation gains insight into UAE's human rights efforts

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team

Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan