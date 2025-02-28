JUIS Leader Maulana Hamidullah Haq Among Five Martyred In Suicide Attack: CS KP
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2025 | 03:50 PM
NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah Friday said that JUI (Sami) leader Maulana Hamidul Haq was martyred in the suicide attack at Haqqania religious seminary’s mosque during Friday prayer here.
Talking to media, Chief Secretary KP confirmed that it was a suicide attack and its target was Maulana Hamidul Haq who was the son of former senator Maulana Samiul Haq. He was Naib caretaker of Haqqani seminary at Akora Khattak.
The spokesman of Qazi Hussain hospital said that five bodies and 20 injured were brought to the hospital. The casualty figure may increase as condition of several victims was stated to be critical.
Earlier, Inspector General Police KP, Zulfiqar Hameed said that leader of Jiamatul islam (S) Maulana Hamidul Haq was main target of the suicide attacker.
Talking to media, IGP KP said that the suicide blast occurred during Friday prayer at Jamia Haqqani Madrasha at Akora Kattak here.
He said that about five worshipers were martyred and 20 sustained injuries in the deadly suicide blast. The religious seminary was badly damaged.
DPO Nowshra Abdur Rasheed Khan along with Akora police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.
Rescue 1122 and local residents also rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospital. Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister KP Ali Ameen Gandapur strongly condemned the blast and expressed solidarity with the victims families.
The Governor KP and CM directed the hospital administration to provide the best medical services to the injured.
They expressed sympathies with the victims' families and prayed for eternal peace of the deceased.
APP/fam/
