July 17 by-elections 'war against plunderer of Punjab': Maryam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President, Maryam Nawaz on Friday said July 17 would bring victory for the party in by-elections and it would be a day of war against the people who plundered the resources of Punjab.

Lashing out at PTI during her speech made for final campaign of PML-N's candidate, Salman Naeem, she lamented that they (PTI) didn't turn up even to see Punjab after ousted from power.

She said the journey of development would continue under the leadership of PML-N and the people of the province would vote to the party in by-polls.

Maryam said the PTI leadership using a religion card for political gains saying "there is no greater culprit than the one who uses religion in politics".

She asked PTI's workers to join her party's ranks for the betterment and prosperity of the country.

"Let this country be a proposer and move ahead… I am sending a message of love to PTI's youth to support PML-N and this country," she said.

Maryam also reiterated that tough times are over and now the country is heading towards "good times" as all the decisions needed to steer the country out of crisis have been taken.

The PML-N senior leader said that she was able to sleep peacefully after the prices of petrol and diesel were reduced.