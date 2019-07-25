Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was celebrating July 25 as Yaum-e- Tashkkur on this day last year aspirations of the masses and Imran Khan's 23 year long struggle bore fruit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was celebrating July 25 as Yaum-e- Tashkkur on this day last year aspirations of the masses and Imran Khan's 23 year long struggle bore fruit.

In a series of tweets, the SAPM said that today is the day of victory for the mandate of accountability given by the people of Pakistan to Imran Khan. Today is the day of defeat of those elements who looted and plundered the national wealth and built palaces abroad, she said.

She said that the people have rejected hereditary politics of those using politics for loot and plunder.

She said on this day people of Pakistan by electing PTI became part of the mission to rid the country of the menace of corruption. On this day last year those clinging to power generation after generation and those misusing power for personal business interests were thrown out of power. She said during past over three decades, two previous ruling families of PPP and PML-N exploited the nation by getting power turn by turn.