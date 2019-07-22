July 26-28 mango festival to serve as link between farmers, exporters

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Multan is going to organise the second annual three-day (July 26-28) mango festival at Centurious Mall in Islamabad to develop linkages between mango farmers and exporters for enhanced exports of the exotic fruit

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Multan is going to organise the second annual three-day (July 26-28) mango festival at Centurious Mall in Islamabad to develop linkages between mango farmers and exporters for enhanced exports of the exotic fruit.

It would also serve as a platform for mango farmers and exporters to come across new opportunities to market their products and find new buyers at domestic and international levels, says a release issued by the MNSUA spokesman here on Monday.

MNSUA Vice Chancellor Dr Asif Ali and Chairman Sardar Group of Companies and Chairman Punjab Investment board and Trade Sardar Tanweer Ilyas would jointly open the three-day mango festival where mango farmers and exporters from south Punjab would establish their stalls.

Envoys from different countries are expected to visit the mango festival and it would register success like the previous year.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for Islamabad mango festival, VC MNSUA said that this year showed good results with regard to mango production and added that the four mango festivals, organised by the MNSUA, have set the tradition and other were following suit to hold such events all-over the country.

He said that the embassy of Tajikistan was buying mangoes from the MNSUA to send them onward as gift and termed the development a kind of mango marketing.

He said that the MNSUA was also organising a four-day mango festival at Packages Mall Lahore from Aug 1 to 4.