UrduPoint.com

July 27 Set For By-polls On Ex-MNA Aamir Liaquat's Seat

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2022 | 10:30 PM

July 27 set for by-polls on ex-MNA Aamir Liaquat's seat

Provincial Election Commissioner (Sindh) Ejaz Anwar Chauhan said that the polling for by-election on National Assembly seat NA-245 (Karachi East) will be held on July 27 (Wednesday).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner (Sindh) Ejaz Anwar Chauhan said that the polling for by-election on National Assembly seat NA-245 (Karachi East) will be held on July 27 (Wednesday).

The seat was left vacant on June 9 as famous televangelist and former MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain passed away here in Karachi.

For that matter, Joint Provincial Election Commissioner (Elections) Sindh Ali Asghar Sial has been appointed as District Returning Officer and Regional Election Commissioner, Karachi; Syed Nadeem Haider was appointed as Returning Officer for the upcoming by-election, according to the spokesperson of Provincial Election Commissioner (Sindh).

According to the election schedule, a public notice will be issued by the returning officer on June 20.

Nomination papers can be received and submitted from June 22 to 24.

The Names of the candidates who would submit nomination papers will be issued on June 25.

Meanwhile, nomination papers will be examined by June 27.

Moreover, the deadline to file appeal against the decision of the Returning Officer is June 30, while the last date for appeals on the decisions in the Applet Tribunal is July 4.

A revised list of candidates will be issued on July 5, in light of the Tribunal's decisions.

The last date for withdrawal of names by candidates is July 6, while the candidates will be allotted election symbols on July 7.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Sindh National Assembly June July From Nomination Papers NA-245

Recent Stories

Chief Minister visits Services Hospital to enquire ..

Chief Minister visits Services Hospital to enquire about health of Daniyal Aziz

2 minutes ago
 CM grieved over loss of lives in rain-related inci ..

CM grieved over loss of lives in rain-related incidents

2 minutes ago
 FATF acknowledges completion of Pakistan's Action ..

FATF acknowledges completion of Pakistan's Action Plans; authorizes an on-site v ..

2 minutes ago
 Agri Expo 2022 to be held tomorrow at Expo Centre

Agri Expo 2022 to be held tomorrow at Expo Centre

2 minutes ago
 One killed, several wounded in Afghan mosque bombi ..

One killed, several wounded in Afghan mosque bombing: police

8 minutes ago
 CM grieved over loss of lives due to falling of ve ..

CM grieved over loss of lives due to falling of vehicle in canal

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.