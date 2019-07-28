July 31 last date to submit forms for supplementary exams with double fee

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) announced July 31 as the last date to submit admission forms for Secondary school Certificate (SSC) supplementary exams 2019 with double fee.

According to the schedule announced by the board, the SSC exams would start from Aug 31.

The candidates were allowed to submit the admission form with single fee till July 22. Now, the form with double fee can be submitted till July 31 while Aug 9 will be last date to submit the form with triple fee.

According to RBISE spokesman Arslan Cheema, the students have been directed to submit the forms through on-line system and sent the hard copy of the forms to the board office according to the schedule.

In case of any difficulty, the students can contact the board office or visit the board's website www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk. Controller Examination can also be contacted on 051-5450917 and 051-5450918.

The form charges with processing fee are Rs395. The students have been advised to send the forms with fee receipt before last date to the RBISE office after online submission.

