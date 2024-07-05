July 5 Darkest Day In Pakistan's History: KP Governor
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi, here Friday declared 5th July as a darkest day in Pakistan's history, reflecting on the demise of democratic principles, constitution and the ideologies of its founders.
In his message here, Faisal Karim Kundi stated that July 5, 1977 marked a darkest chapter with the imposition of martial law on the democratic government of former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.
He emphasized that Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's great daughter and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, had prioritized the preservation of the state and embraced martyrdom for democracy and right of people.
Even after Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's martyrdom, he said that President Asif Ali Zardari raised the slogan "Pakistan Khappe" to ensure supremacy of the democracy, constitution and nation's integrity.
Faisal Karim Kundi highly praised the efforts of Pakistan People's Party's (PPP), highlighting its leadership continuous struggle for democracy, rights of people and the country's progress and development.
He underscored the significance of completing the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for Pakistan's advancement, expressing full support for Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's leadership in this endeavor.
Governor KP reaffirmed his strong commitment to honor PPP workers and martyrs of Pakistan, pledging to play a pivotal role under Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's leadership in fulfilling the mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.
