July 5, Darkest Day In The History Of Country, Says Tareen

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Quetta Division President Khair Muhammad Tareen on Tuesday said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has always spoken for the survival of democracy

"July 5, 1977 is the darkest day in the history of the country as on that day the democratic government of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was overthrown that is why this day is remembered as Black Day", he said.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony organized by Quetta Division on the occasion of Black Day.

He said that PPP had always raised its voice for democracy in the country and that PPP is the only party which has made sacrifices for the promotion of democracy in the country including its leadership and the workers.

He said that there has always been a struggle for real democracy and we would not back down from our efforts in the future as well.

He said Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's democratic government was overthrown and he was hanged to death by General Zia-ul Haq on July 5, 1977 which is why it is remembered as a black day.

He said that today in history a dictator, a hypocrite overthrew the democratic government and laid the foundation of the worst kind of oppression. He said that Shaheed Bhutto awakened the entire nation and empowered it to use its capabilities saying.

He said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was still alive in the hearts of the people of Pakistan and no one remembers dictator Zia-ul-Haq anymore.

He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was carrying forward the mission of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

He said PPP leaders including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were taking measures to get the country out of the economic crisis with the aim to provide facilities to the people of Pakistan.

