July 5 fixed to indict CM, KP in audio case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad has set July 5 for indicting Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Gandapur, in the audio case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kakar heard the audio leak case on Thursday.

At the outset of the hearing, a plea was submitted to the court seeking exemption from the presence of Ali Amin Gandapur.

The court scheduled July 5 for indicting the CM of KP and his alleged accomplice Asad Khan.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing until July 5.