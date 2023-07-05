July 5 to be remembered as black chapter in national history : Aajiz Dhamrah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Spokesman of the Pakistan Peoples' Party Senator Aajiz Dhamrah has said that day of July 5, 1977 was a black chapter of our national history when dictator General Zia-ul-Haq seized power by unconstitutionally overthrowing the government of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the first elected prime minister of Pakistan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Spokesman of the Pakistan Peoples' Party Senator Aajiz Dhamrah has said that day of July 5, 1977 was a black chapter of our national history when dictator General Zia-ul-Haq seized power by unconstitutionally overthrowing the government of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the first elected prime minister of Pakistan.

In his message regarding the July 5 incident, the Senator said that General Zia invigorated the politics of intolerance, hatred, revenge, linguistics, sectarianism and terrorism in Pakistan while corruption, Kalashnikov, and drug culture were also introduced by General Zia.

He paid a red salute to great leader Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto who sacrificed his life for the sake of democracy but did not bow his head in front of Zia Senator also paid rich tribute to Begum Nusrat Bhutto and Shaheed Muhtarma Benzair Bhutto who lead the historical struggle against Zia dictatorship.

Senator also lauded political workers, Journalists, lawyers, labourers, students and intellectuals for striving hard against the Zia dictatorship.

He said that Dictator Zia was the name of a toxic mindset that always tried to weaken Pakistan politically, economically and socially.

Aajiz urged people to join the hands of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to bring Zia mindset to its logical consequences.