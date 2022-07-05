(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah on Tuesday said July 5 was the darkest day in the country's history as on that very day sectarianism, oppression, violence, regionalism and terrorism were founded.

The minister said in a statement.

He said the dictatorship had always been a tool of the colonial powers.

The justice of history is that the name of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto is still alive in the hearts of the people, he added.