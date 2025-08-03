- Home
July Beyond Borders: Bangladesh High Commission Hosts Exhibition To Commemorate Mass Uprising Anniversary
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2025 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad has launched a five-day photography exhibition and documentary screening titled "July Beyond Borders" to mark the anniversary of the historic July-August Uprising in Bangladesh.
Inaugurated by High Commissioner Md. Iqbal Hussain Khan, the exhibition is dedicated to honoring the memory of the martyrs and student leaders who played a pivotal role in the 2024 anti-discrimination mass movement. The embassy premises were adorned with banners, posters, and festoons reflecting the spirit of resistance and unity.
The program commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by a solemn minute of silence to pay tribute to those who lost their lives during the uprising as well as the victims of the Milestone school and College plane crash in Dhaka.
A collection of powerful posters and documentaries depicting the events and aftermath of the July-August uprising were put on display, shedding light on the students’ activism and the public's role in demanding a discrimination-free and democratic Bangladesh.
During a panel discussion held on the sidelines of the exhibition, participants emphasized the uprising as a turning point in the nation’s history. Speakers called for a renewed commitment to social justice, equality, and good governance. “The anti-discrimination movement of 2024 has created a unique opportunity to modernize Bangladesh’s state system,” said High Commissioner Md. Iqbal Hussain Khan. “We must now work collectively to build a nation free of exploitation, discrimination, and inequality.”
Special prayers were offered for the departed souls of the martyrs and for the continued peace and prosperity of Bangladesh. The event was attended by High Commission staff, expatriate Bangladeshis, and their families.
The exhibition, which continues through the week, stands as a tribute to the resilience and spirit of the people and serves as a call for unity in the pursuit of a just and prosperous Bangladesh.
