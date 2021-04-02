UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Juma Bazaar Of Vehicles Being Held Despite Ban

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 07:56 PM

Juma Bazaar of vehicles being held despite ban

The 'Juma Bazaar' of vehicles held at Sixth Road along Murree road causes massive traffic jam and the traffic congestion was causing inconvenience to both motorists and pedestrians

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The 'Juma Bazaar' of vehicles held at Sixth Road along Murree road causes massive traffic jam and the traffic congestion was causing inconvenience to both motorists and pedestrians.

There are dozens of showrooms of vehicles on both sides of Murree road. Every Friday, a large number of people gather at the site to buy and sell vehicles. The vehicles on sale are parked on the road that creates troubles for motorists to pass through. Zeeshan Ahmed a resident, said: "The traffic authorities don't allow motorists to park their vehicles along Murree Road, but they don't take any action in this case." He suggested that there should be a spot outside the city where such kinds of activities should be held.

According to him, such activities along the busiest road of the city cause numerous problems for people. A public transport driver, Muneeb Khan, said: "This road is already quite congested for the traffic of twin cities and additional activities on this road are creating problems for inhabitants of the city." He pointed out that the bazaar should be shifted out of city. when contacted with Chief Traffic Officer Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that traffic police would confiscate vehicles brought for sale purposes. Juma Bazar of vehicles has been banned by the administration and if vehicles were brought to the area for sale, they would be impounded and legal action would be taken against those violating the orders.

Related Topics

Police Murree Driver Vehicles Road Traffic Sale Buy SITE

Recent Stories

200 bottles of liquor recovered

53 seconds ago

Ravi River project subject to preservation of anci ..

55 seconds ago

NEPRA reduces tariff of 12 thermal power plants

58 seconds ago

KP Govt finalizes strategy to facilitate public in ..

5 minutes ago

ATC grants physical remand of accused

5 minutes ago

Iran Refuses to Hold Talks With US Before Lifting ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.