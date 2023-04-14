Juma prayer observed with religious fervor in Larkana Division

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Juma prayer offered of the Holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarik was observed with due solemnity, religious fervour and sanctity in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore at Kandhkot districts of Larkana Division.

Hundreds of mosques in Larkana city, Warah, Mirokhan, Ratodero, Kandhkot, Dokri, Bakrani, Kashmore, Kamber, Garhi Yaseen, Madeji, Thull, Shikarpur City, Khanpur, and other areas of the five districts of the Region, including the main Jamia mosques were filled to capacity by the faithfuls for offering the Juma prayers.

The main congregations in Larkana City and other parts of the district were held at Jamia Mosque Qaim Shah Bukhari, Tablighi Markaz Larkana, Jamia Mosque Qasimia, Dargah Hussainabad Kamber, Dargah Mashoori Sharif, Dargah Pir Mitho Rehmatpur, Larkana and Jaffari Mosque Larkana.

Imams and Khatibs in the sermons after prayers, urged people to follow the true spirit of the holy month in their life and implement the rules and guidelines set forth by the Qur'an and Sunnah.

Imams and Khatibs called upon the people of Pakistan and other Muslim brethren all over the world to follow the Islamic teachings and share the sufferings of their deprived fellows, as well as help the freedom movements in Kashmir, Palestine and other countries.

Imams and Khateebs in their sermons stressed upon Muslims to purify their souls through greater dedication to prayer, seek forgiveness of Almighty Allah and being kind to fellow beings.

Ulema and religious leaders urged greater Muslim unity and call for making joint struggle for emancipation of Muslim world from the authority of colonial powers and Baitul Muqaddas from the clutches of Israel.

They also emphasizes the importance of maintaining unity and sectarian harmony, asking people to beware of miscreants and anti-state elements who want to create animosity and hatred among followers of different schools of thoughts.

On the occasion, special Dua were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country, the unity of Muslims the world over and for their emancipation. Dua were also offered to save the country from the disasters.

Security arrangements had been made by the local administration in the five districts including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore at Kandhkot during Jumma congregations and extra police force was deployed at all important mosques, and Imam Bargahs.

Special arrangements have also been planned by the district administrations of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot for the security of Eid Gahs, Imam Bargahs and Eid congregations on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The administration, police and Rangers have already been put on high alert to prompt any subversive activity by anti-social elements and for this patrolling have been increased with immediate effect.