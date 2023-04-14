UrduPoint.com

Juma Prayer Observed With Religious Fervor In Larkana Division

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Juma prayer observed with religious fervor in Larkana Division

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Juma prayer offered of the Holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarik was observed with due solemnity, religious fervour and sanctity in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore at Kandhkot districts of Larkana Division.

Hundreds of mosques in Larkana city, Warah, Mirokhan, Ratodero, Kandhkot, Dokri, Bakrani, Kashmore, Kamber, Garhi Yaseen, Madeji, Thull, Shikarpur City, Khanpur, and other areas of the five districts of the Region, including the main Jamia mosques were filled to capacity by the faithfuls for offering the Juma prayers.

The main congregations in Larkana City and other parts of the district were held at Jamia Mosque Qaim Shah Bukhari, Tablighi Markaz Larkana, Jamia Mosque Qasimia, Dargah Hussainabad Kamber, Dargah Mashoori Sharif, Dargah Pir Mitho Rehmatpur, Larkana and Jaffari Mosque Larkana.

Imams and Khatibs in the sermons after prayers, urged people to follow the true spirit of the holy month in their life and implement the rules and guidelines set forth by the Qur'an and Sunnah.

Imams and Khatibs called upon the people of Pakistan and other Muslim brethren all over the world to follow the Islamic teachings and share the sufferings of their deprived fellows, as well as help the freedom movements in Kashmir, Palestine and other countries.

Imams and Khateebs in their sermons stressed upon Muslims to purify their souls through greater dedication to prayer, seek forgiveness of Almighty Allah and being kind to fellow beings.

Ulema and religious leaders urged greater Muslim unity and call for making joint struggle for emancipation of Muslim world from the authority of colonial powers and Baitul Muqaddas from the clutches of Israel.

They also emphasizes the importance of maintaining unity and sectarian harmony, asking people to beware of miscreants and anti-state elements who want to create animosity and hatred among followers of different schools of thoughts.

On the occasion, special Dua were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country, the unity of Muslims the world over and for their emancipation. Dua were also offered to save the country from the disasters.

Security arrangements had been made by the local administration in the five districts including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore at Kandhkot during Jumma congregations and extra police force was deployed at all important mosques, and Imam Bargahs.

Special arrangements have also been planned by the district administrations of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot for the security of Eid Gahs, Imam Bargahs and Eid congregations on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The administration, police and Rangers have already been put on high alert to prompt any subversive activity by anti-social elements and for this patrolling have been increased with immediate effect.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Rangers Police Israel Palestine Alert Larkana Progress Jacobabad Shikarpur Kashmore Khanpur Bakrani Dokri Kandhkot Ratodero Prayer Mosque Muslim All From Share Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Planning Minister forms National Task Force on AI

Planning Minister forms National Task Force on AI

1 hour ago
 BISP budget increased to Rs400b: Shazia Marri

BISP budget increased to Rs400b: Shazia Marri

1 hour ago
 PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian Pres ..

PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian President as productive

2 hours ago
 Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude ..

Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude strategic partnership agreemen ..

3 hours ago
 Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in ..

Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in food waste during Ramadan

4 hours ago
 Universities Climate Network launched to support y ..

Universities Climate Network launched to support youth-focused objectives of COP ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.