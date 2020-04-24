UrduPoint.com
Juma Prayer Offered In Protected Environment

Fri 24th April 2020



Juma prayer was offered in the provincial capital by implementing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised unanimously by the government and Ulema

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Juma prayer was offered in the provincial capital by implementing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised unanimously by the government and Ulema.

Administrations of the mosques marked distances for followers in the courtyards of the mosques besides special arrangements for the followers.

Ulema in their sermons, urged the citizens to follow instructions by the government and health departments to save them from coronavirus.

The citizens have been directed to make ablution (wuzu) and offer sunnah prayers at homes.

The mosques administrations arranged sanitizers for citizens andwashed courtyards with disinfectants.

